Following are the top stories at 2115 hours: NATION DEL78 PM-LD BRICS Indian economy expected to grow by 7.5 per cent this year: PM New Delhi: The Indian economy is expected to grow by 7.5 per cent this year which will make it the fastest growing major economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. DEL77 CONG-SONIA-3RDLD ED Sonia Gandhi seeks more time to appear before ED, likely to be given fresh date New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who was hospitalised for over a week for COVID-19 complications, wrote to the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday seeking postponement of her appearance in the National Herald case by a few weeks till she recovers completely.

DEL85 LD PREZ POLLS Presidential election: NDA candidate Murmu receives boost with BJD backing, Yashwant Sinha calls it ideological fight New Delhi/Rairangpur (Odisha): NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appeared set for smooth sailing in the presidential election after she received the crucial backing of BJD, but an unfazed Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha asserted that he is fighting an ideological contest and the country should not have a ''rubber-stamp president''.

BOM37 MH-SENA-LD THACKERAY Ready to quit as Maha CM, will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds me: Thackeray Mumbai: An emotional Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday offered to quit as Maharashtra Chief Minister and extended an olive branch to rebel Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him, adding a new twist to the ongoing political crisis that threatens to bring down his coalition government of two-and-a-half years.

DEL56 MEA-AFGHANISTAN-QUAKE Share grief of Afghan people; committed to support them: India on earthquake in Afghanistan New Delhi: India on Wednesday said it is committed to provide assistance and support to Afghanistan in its ''hour of need'' after the war-torn country was hit by a powerful earthquake that killed around 1,000 people.

DEL57 CBI-2NDLD DHFL CBI books DHFL in 'biggest' banking fraud of Rs 34,615 crore; 17 banks hit New Delhi: The CBI has booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd, its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Dheeraj Wadhawan and others for bank fraud of Rs 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said Wednesday.

DEL67 JK-LD RAIN-SITUATION Flash floods, landslides as heavy rains, snowfall lash J-K; Schools shut in several districts; Jhelum crosses danger mark in Anantnag Jammu/Srinagar: Heavy rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, triggering flash floods and landslides, with authorities forced to shut schools in several districts including Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban and evacuate people from low-lying areas, while the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained blocked for the second day leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded.

DEL82 DL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Delhi records 928 fresh cases, three deaths New Delhi: Delhi has recorded 928 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent and three more fatalities due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday.

LEGAL LGD6 DL-HC-SURVEILLANCE No blanket permission to any agency for surveillance under NETRA, NATGRID: Centre to HC New Delhi: The Centre has told the Delhi High Court that no blanket permission has been granted to any agency for interception or monitoring or decryption of any messages or information under the surveillance programmes like the Centralised Monitoring System (CMS), Network Traffic Analysis (NETRA), and National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID).

FOREIGN FGN58 CHINA-BRICS-LD XI Chinese President Xi hits out at US, EU sanctions against Russia at BRICS biz forum Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hit out at the US and EU for imposing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, saying the act of wilfully imposing curbs will harm people around the world.

By K J M Varma FGN55 RUSSIA-BRICS-PUTIN 'Politically motivated' Western sanctions on Russia have caused global economic challenges: Putin Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said the ''politically motivated'' Western sanctions on his country have caused global economic challenges like decrease in business activity, a spike in unemployment, a shortage of raw materials and difficulties in ensuring global food security.

FGN52 US-INDIAN-LD HOMICIDE 25-year-old Indian national in US found injured inside SUV, pronounced dead Washington/Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man from Telangana, who was found injured inside a Sports Utility Vehicle after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head has died, according to authorities in the US state of Maryland.

SPORTS SPD10 SPO-CYCLING-LD ASIAN Cyclist Ronaldo scripts history, becomes first Indian to win silver in Asian c'ships New Delhi: Ronaldo Singh on Wednesday scripted history as he became the first Indian cyclist to win a silver in a continental tournament in the senior category by finishing second in the sprint event on the concluding day of the Asian Track Championship here.

