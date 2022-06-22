Eight killed as pickup van collides with auto in UP's Hamirpur
Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and 10 injured when a pickup van collided with an auto, police said here. Police said the pickup van was going to Mauhada from Lucknow with mangoes in it. The locals rushed to the spot and removed those trapped inside the auto.
Eight people, including a child, were on Wednesday killed and 10 injured when a pickup van collided with an auto, police said here. The incident took place on the National Highway-34 in the Makrawan locality of the Maudaha area. The victims were identified as Shyambabu (35), his wife Mamta (30), daughter Dipanjali (7), niece Ragini (15), Pancha (65), Vijay (26), auto driver Rajesh (25) and Rajulia (45), Circle Officer Vivek Yadav said. The injured were rushed to the hospital where the condition of two is stated to be serious. Police said the pickup van was going to Mauhada from Lucknow with mangoes in it. It collided with an overloaded auto carrying passengers. After the mishap, the bodies scattered on the road. The locals rushed to the spot and removed those trapped inside the auto. They also informed the ambulance and police, after which they were taken to the hospital. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to provide all medical facilities to injured. A detailed probe is on into the matter.
