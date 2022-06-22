Securing peace, feeding the hungry: UN chief honours staff who died in service

In a solemn ceremony, the UN chief on Wednesday honoured the memory of 485 UN personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty during 2021, “the highest number of colleagues” ever lost in a single year while serving the Organization.

“We are united in sorrow and solidarity,” said Secretary-General António Guterres, consoling the family members and loved ones, joining in the memorial event from all over the world, telling them: “our hearts are with you”.

‘Immeasurable suffering’

Throughout the past year, COVID-19 continued to cause “immeasurable suffering and death,” he said.

The UN chief paid tribute to all colleagues who died in service last year, whether through malicious acts, natural disasters, or illness.

Often far from home, without fanfare, they devoted their careers to help others -- UN chief

“Together, they represent the magnificent diversity of our United Nations family,” upheld the UN chief.

Profiling the fallen

Hailing from 104 nations, 70 were military personnel, one a police officer and 414 civilian workers, he said.

Their expertise and backgrounds were as diverse as the work they did across the UN Secretariat, agencies, funds, and programmes.

“Often far from home, without fanfare, they devoted their careers to help others”, he added.

Aspiring to lofty goals

“Unbowed by cynicism, they worked to make a difference – no matter how high the obstacle; no matter how distant the reward; no matter, even, how difficult the challenge,” he said.

They worked to secure peace in forgotten places; fed the hungry; sheltered those driven from their homes; helped protect our planet; delivered life-saving assistance; and fought to give children a better future.

“In short, they upheld the vision and values of the United Nations,” the Secretary-General declared. “We mourn their passing and cherish their memories”.

Work as one

After a moment of silent reflection on their lives and service, he spoke of a world in turmoil, “scarred by conflicts, threatened by crises and overwhelmed by emergencies”.

In hope of joining forces and working together “as one international community”, Mr. Guterres reminded that the UN is both “the instrument and the expression of that community”.

“It is the colleagues we honour today who embodied that promise and gave life to that hope,” he said.

Dedication and support

The Secretary-General pledged the support of the UN for the families of the fallen and to review and improve the safety, care, and wellbeing of its staff.

“We vow to carry on with the same dedication and courage that defined their work,” he said.

“Our colleagues lost their lives, but their spirit to help others lives on – today and every day,” stated the UN chief, adding that may their memory be “a blessing and an inspiration to us all”.

UN Photo/Mark GartenSecretary-General António Guterres speaks to memorial service honouring UN personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty

