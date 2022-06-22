Left Menu

Norway hopes that Venezuelan gov't, opposition will resume talks

Representatives of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend this week's Oslo Forum, an international event on conflict mediation and peace processes. "We hope that in the short term, efforts will continue to resume dialogue and negotiation in Venezuela," wrote the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on its Twitter account.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that it hopes the Venezuelan government and the country's opposition will resume political talks soon, following an eight-month hiatus. Representatives of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government and the opposition will both attend this week's Oslo Forum, an international event on conflict mediation and peace processes.

"We hope that in the short term, efforts will continue to resume dialogue and negotiation in Venezuela," wrote the Norwegian Foreign Ministry on its Twitter account. They gave no further details on whether the two parties will formally meet.

The Maduro administration is reportedly reluctant to resume talks if Norway continues to facilitate the process, sources told Reuters in May. Maduro has also previously said further talks would depend on Washington totally lifting sanctions against Venezuela, among other demands.

