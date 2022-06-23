Body of woman with strangulation marks found

The body of a 25-year-old woman with strangulation marks was found in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Thursday, police said. The body was discovered by a local person who then informed police about it, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the body was found in the Bhagwati garden area of Mohan Garden police station. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder since the woman's body had strangulation marks, he said.

The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, he said.

''Based on the circumstances, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and we are investigating the matter,'' Vardhan said. Police are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of the crime to ascertain the identity of the culprits involved and establish the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)