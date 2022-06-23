Left Menu

Body of woman with strangulation marks found

The body of a 25-year-old woman with strangulation marks was found in west Delhis Mohan Garden area on Thursday, police said. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder since the womans body had strangulation marks, he said.The cause of death will be ascertained after post-mortem examination, he said.Based on the circumstances, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and we are investigating the matter, Vardhan said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 12:37 IST
Body of woman with strangulation marks found
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a 25-year-old woman with strangulation marks was found in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area on Thursday, police said. The body was discovered by a local person who then informed police about it, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said the body was found in the Bhagwati garden area of Mohan Garden police station. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder since the woman's body had strangulation marks, he said.

The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem examination, he said.

''Based on the circumstances, a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and we are investigating the matter,'' Vardhan said. Police are also scanning through CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of the crime to ascertain the identity of the culprits involved and establish the sequence of events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Korea reports first suspected monkeypox cases, tests underway and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to build new vaccine facility in Britain; S.Kor...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022