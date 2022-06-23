Explosions heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv - mayor
Explosions were heard in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv on Thursday, Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said, urging residents to take shelter.
He did not provide further details in his post on messaging app Telegram.
A Russian missile strike killed at least one person and damaged buildings including a school in Mykolaiv on Wednesday, according to local authorities. Russia denies targeting civilians.
