Left Menu

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:18 IST
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bodies of a woman and her three-year-old daughter were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said. The bodies were found hanging with a stole from a roadside neem tree in Guttusai village, they said.

The woman, 25, was last seen fetching water from a tube well near her house in the morning, Rajnagar police station's officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar said.

It is yet to be ascertained what led to the death, he said.

The bodies were sent to Seraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The woman's husband, who was sleeping when the bodies were found, was taken into custody for interrogation, Kumar said.

We are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm whether it was a suicide or murder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
3
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan
4
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022