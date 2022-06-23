Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

The bodies of a woman and her three-year-old daughter were found hanging from a tree in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said. The bodies were found hanging with a stole from a roadside neem tree in Guttusai village, they said.

The woman, 25, was last seen fetching water from a tube well near her house in the morning, Rajnagar police station's officer-in-charge Chandan Kumar said.

It is yet to be ascertained what led to the death, he said.

The bodies were sent to Seraikela Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

The woman's husband, who was sleeping when the bodies were found, was taken into custody for interrogation, Kumar said.

We are waiting for the post-mortem report to confirm whether it was a suicide or murder, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)