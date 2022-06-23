Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya takes oath as new Chief Justice of Gauhati HC

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday administered the oath of office to Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya as the new Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary, several Gauhati High Court judges, and a host of dignitaries were present at the function. ''Administered the oath of office to Justice Rashmin Manharbhai Chhaya, as the Chief Justice of Hon'ble Gauhati High Court at a function held at Raj Bhavan,'' Mukhi tweeted.

Before this, Justice Chhaya was serving as a Judge at the High Court of Gujarat.

