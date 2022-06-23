Kejriwal indifferent towards people's welfare in his constituency: Delhi BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Thursday accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ''skipping'' crucial meetings of the NDMC and being ''indifferent'' towards people's welfare in his New Delhi Assembly constituency.

No immediate reaction to Gupta's accusation was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

At a press conference, Gupta claimed that Kejriwal attended only one of the 21 Jan Suvidha meets held in his constituency. This shows his ''indifference'' towards his constituents, he charged.

The Delhi BJP president claimed that the chief minister was absent in four meetings of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Water supply to big Centre-run hospitals in the NDMC area was reduced by the Delhi government. ''Earlier, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) used to supply 124 MLD of water to these hospitals which have now been scaled down to 75 MLD,'' he alleged.

In an NDMC meeting on Wednesday, NDMC member and Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Chahal had moved a resolution to declare Kejriwal's seat in the council ''vacant'', citing his absence from four consecutive meetings without permission.

The resolution was moved during the civic body's council meeting. Kejriwal is a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA. The resolution cited his absence from council meetings from December 2021 to March 2022.

''The council may recommend to the Central government that the seat of Arvind Kejriwal as member of the council may be declared vacant with the recommendation to initiate further necessary action as per provisions contained in the NDMC Act, 1994,'' it added.

According to Chahal, the issue will be discussed in the next council meeting.

