Russia tells Iran it backs revival of 2015 nuclear deal

Moscow fully supports the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday after talks in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart. Repeating Iran's stance at a joint news conference with Lavrov, Hossein Amirabdollahian said all sanctions against Iran should be removed to revive the pact and blamed Washington for stalling talks that started over a year ago.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:55 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Moscow fully supports the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday after talks in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart.

Repeating Iran's stance at a joint news conference with Lavrov, Hossein Amirabdollahian said all sanctions against Iran should be removed to revive the pact and blamed Washington for stalling talks that started over a year ago. "We are pursuing the full re-establishment of the deal with no concession on our position," Amirabdollahian said, adding he hoped to keep negotiations on track and invited the United States to be pragmatic and help the talks enter a final phase. Indirect talks between Tehran and U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to reinstate the pact have been on hold since March, chiefly over Tehran's insistence that Washington removes the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the U.S. list of designated terrorist organizations.

