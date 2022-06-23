Iraqi parliament swears in new members to replace Sadrists

Iraq's parliament swore in new lawmakers on Thursday to replace 73 members of a bloc led by Moqtada al-Sadr after the powerful Shi'i'te Muslim cleric asked them to step down amid a prolonged stalemate over forming a government.

The influx of new lawmakers is likely to strengthen the position of Sadr's Iran-backed rivals in parliament.

