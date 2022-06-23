Left Menu

DYFI activist attacked in Kerala, outfit seeks action

  • Country:
  • India

An activist of the DYFI, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M), suffered grave injuries after being allegedly attacked by workers of the SDPI and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the district early on Thursday, with the Left outfit calling it an incident of ''mob attack''.

Twenty four-year-old Jishnu was attacked allegedly by around 30 activists of the SDPI, the political wing of the Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), and the IUML in the wee hours, accusing him of destroying their parties' flex boards.

Jishnu charged that he was brutally attacked and beaten up by the group. He was later admitted to a government hospital with severe injuries all over the body.

The DYFI worker alleged that without any provocation, they attacked him asking who tore up the flex boards. ''Though I said I was not aware, they beat me up and forced me to say that my party's local leaders were behind the act. They recorded the video of my statement on a mobile phone after placing a sword in my hand and circulated it via social media,'' he told the media at the hospital.

Describing the attack on the party worker as an incident of ''mob attack'', the DYFI leaders demanded stern action against the accused.

Police said they recorded Jishnu's statement and would register an FIR soon. Further action would be taken after registering the case, they said.

