US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher as tech-related stocks gain

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes rose on Thursday as easing government bond yields lifted some high-growth stocks, while investors awaited business activity data and Federal Reserve Chair's testimony to Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 87.20 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,570.33.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.82 points, or 0.39%, at 3,774.71, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 84.60 points, or 0.77%, to 11,137.68 at the opening bell.

