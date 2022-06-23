Dutch PM sees chance for Balkans EU membership breakthrough next week

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he thought there was at least a 50% chance that Bulgaria's block on accession talks for North Macedonia to join the European Union would be resolved next week. "I think the Bulgarians are now pushing for a breakthrough, which then still has to be acceptable for the North Macedonians," Rutte told reporters as he went into an EU summit following talks earlier with Balkan country leaders.

"Nothing is ever easy on the Balkans. But I think there is a 50-60% chance you might see a breakthrough next week," he said. EU member Bulgaria in 2020 vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia over a dispute relating to history and language. Albania is also being held back because the EU has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia.

