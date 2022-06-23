Left Menu

Dutch PM sees chance for Balkans EU membership breakthrough next week

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he thought there was at least a 50% chance that Bulgaria's block on accession talks for North Macedonia to join the European Union would be resolved next week. EU member Bulgaria in 2020 vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia over a dispute relating to history and language.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 23-06-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 19:30 IST
Dutch PM sees chance for Balkans EU membership breakthrough next week
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday that he thought there was at least a 50% chance that Bulgaria's block on accession talks for North Macedonia to join the European Union would be resolved next week. "I think the Bulgarians are now pushing for a breakthrough, which then still has to be acceptable for the North Macedonians," Rutte told reporters as he went into an EU summit following talks earlier with Balkan country leaders.

"Nothing is ever easy on the Balkans. But I think there is a 50-60% chance you might see a breakthrough next week," he said. EU member Bulgaria in 2020 vetoed accession talks with North Macedonia over a dispute relating to history and language. Albania is also being held back because the EU has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022