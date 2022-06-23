BSF western command chief reviews security situation in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Additional Director General (Western Command) of BSF P V Ramasastry visited the Jammu frontier on Thursday and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of field formations in the region, officials said.

He was on a two-day visit to the Jammu frontier from Wednesday to review the preparations of the Amarnath Yatra, the PRO of BSF, Jammu, said. Inspector General (IG) of Jammu D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the ADG about the general security scenario in the area, he said.

Ramasastry also visited Samba and Kathua borders and took stock of the security situation there. During the visit, the ADG also interacted with jawans and praised the troops for their alertness.

