Amjad Ahtesham Sayeed is new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Shimla, Jun 23 PTI Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayeed took oath as the 27th Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court here on Thursday. Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishvanath Arlekar administered him the oath of office and secrecy at the Raj Bhawan. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and two cabinet ministers were present on this occasion.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:54 IST
Amjad Ahtesham Sayeed is new Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
