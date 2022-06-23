Left Menu

SC extends interim protection from arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from the arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore, accused of allegedly forging documents regarding land in Mayani village in Maharashtra.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 21:55 IST
SC extends interim protection from arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from the arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore, accused of allegedly forging documents regarding land in Mayani village in Maharashtra. A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in the order, said, "Interim protection granted by the High Court in the impugned order will continue till then."

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Gore challenging the Bombay High Court order wherein his pre-arrest bail was rejected. The High Court had declined to grant anticipatory bail to Gore. However, it granted him two weeks of interim protection from arrest to enable him to approach the apex court.

The case was related to the allegations of fraudulent preparation of bogus documents. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint of Mahadev Piraji Bhise at Dahiwadi Police Station. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Gore, submitted that the FIR registered against him was purely politically motivated and emanated from a rival faction over the control and administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society.

The alleged forged Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the basis of which Gore had been foisted with prima facie culpability, had not been signed by him at all, the senior advocate added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022