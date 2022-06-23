SC extends interim protection from arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore

The Supreme Court on Thursday extended the interim protection from the arrest of BJP MLA Jayakumar Gore, accused of allegedly forging documents regarding land in Mayani village in Maharashtra. A vacation bench of Justices CT Ravikumar and Sudhanshu Dhulia, in the order, said, "Interim protection granted by the High Court in the impugned order will continue till then."

The apex court was hearing an appeal filed by Gore challenging the Bombay High Court order wherein his pre-arrest bail was rejected. The High Court had declined to grant anticipatory bail to Gore. However, it granted him two weeks of interim protection from arrest to enable him to approach the apex court.

The case was related to the allegations of fraudulent preparation of bogus documents. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint of Mahadev Piraji Bhise at Dahiwadi Police Station. Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Gore, submitted that the FIR registered against him was purely politically motivated and emanated from a rival faction over the control and administration of Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society.

The alleged forged Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the basis of which Gore had been foisted with prima facie culpability, had not been signed by him at all, the senior advocate added. (ANI)

