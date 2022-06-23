Left Menu

Pune: Over 50 arrested for thefts, pickpocketing during Wari

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-06-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 22:13 IST
Pune: Over 50 arrested for thefts, pickpocketing during Wari
  • Country:
  • India

Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district have arrested more than 50 people for alleged thefts, robbery and pickpocketing during the ongoing `Wari', the annual pilgrimage of Lord Vitthala devotees to Pandharpur.

The palanquins of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj began their journey from Dehu and Alandi in the district, respectively, and reached Pune on Wednesday. As crowds thronged the roads through which the palanquins passed, at least 19 cases of theft and robbery were registered at Dighi, Dehu Road and Nigdi police stations.

''We have arrested over 50 people including women for alleged theft, robbery and pickpocketing during the Wari and recovered stolen or robbed gold jewellery and other objects from them,'' said a police officer.

Police teams in plain clothes were deployed during the Wari's progression, he said.

Two people were arrested as they were clicking photos of women on the banks of the Indrayani river at Dehu Road, he added.

Both the palanquins have halted in Pune and will continue their journey on Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infections

Study: Mushroom extract supports clearing human papillomavirus (HPV) infecti...

 United States
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveals study

Feeling of detachment after trauma has worse impact on mental health, reveal...

 United States
4
China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

China installs over 500 surveillance cameras in Gwadar city of Pakistan

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022