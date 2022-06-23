Pune: Over 50 arrested for thefts, pickpocketing during Wari

Pimpri Chinchwad police in Pune district have arrested more than 50 people for alleged thefts, robbery and pickpocketing during the ongoing `Wari', the annual pilgrimage of Lord Vitthala devotees to Pandharpur.

The palanquins of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj began their journey from Dehu and Alandi in the district, respectively, and reached Pune on Wednesday. As crowds thronged the roads through which the palanquins passed, at least 19 cases of theft and robbery were registered at Dighi, Dehu Road and Nigdi police stations.

''We have arrested over 50 people including women for alleged theft, robbery and pickpocketing during the Wari and recovered stolen or robbed gold jewellery and other objects from them,'' said a police officer.

Police teams in plain clothes were deployed during the Wari's progression, he said.

Two people were arrested as they were clicking photos of women on the banks of the Indrayani river at Dehu Road, he added.

Both the palanquins have halted in Pune and will continue their journey on Friday morning.

