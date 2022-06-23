Ukraine will formally become a candidate to join the European Union on Thursday, a boost for the devastated country's morale as Russian assaults wear down the defenders of two cities in the eastern Donbas region. FIGHTING

* Ukrainian troops may need to retreat from the eastern frontline city of Lysychansk to avoid encirclement after Russian forces captured two settlements to its south, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said. * Ukrainian troops were still holding out in nearby Sievieorodonetsk, a senior Ukrainian defence official said.

* Three cruise missiles hit Ukraine's southern port city of Mykolaiv, while air defences shot down another two missiles near the southern city of Odesa, the Ukrainian armed forces said. Russia's defence ministry said it had used high-precision weapons to strike Ukrainian army fuel tanks and military equipment near Mykolaiv, Interfax news agency reported. * Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.

MILITARY AID * Ukraine said it had received U.S. supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), a powerful long-range weapon system that Kyiv hopes can help turn the tide on Russia's invasion.

ECONOMY AND DIPLOMACY * European Union leaders will formally accept Ukraine as a candidate to join the EU on Thursday, a bold geopolitical move triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain is willing to help with demining off Ukraine's coast and may offer insurance for ships to ease grain exports. He said Russia's blockade has left the world "on the brink of a terrible food crisis". * The G7 rich democracies will seek to show long-term support for Ukraine at a summit starting on Sunday, even as the war's growing impact on the world economy tests their resolve.

* Turkey said it was investigating claims that Ukrainian grain was stolen by Russia and shipped to countries including Turkey, although no stolen shipments had been found so far. Russia has previously denied theft allegations. * Analyst APK-Inform said Ukraine could harvest over 52 million tonnes of grain in 2022 after a better-than-expected corn harvest.

* A dozen EU countries have now been affected by cuts to gas supply from Russia, the bloc's climate policy chief said amid a deepening energy standoff with Moscow. * Russia said it had made interest payments on two dollar Eurobonds in roubles, as it tries to avoid a sovereign default.

TRIALS * Ukraine held a preliminary hearing in its first trial of a Russian soldier charged with raping a Ukrainian woman during Russia's invasion, the first of what prosecutors say could be dozens of such cases.

* Two Britons and a Moroccan captured while fighting for Ukraine and sentenced to death by a court in the Russian-backed, self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic are preparing to appeal, TASS news agency cited one of their lawyers as saying. QUOTE

"It is absolutely unconscionable. That supply (of food from Ukraine) could help people around the world, it could help some of the poorest countries in the world." - Britain's Johnson (Compiled by Mark Heinrich)

