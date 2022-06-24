Left Menu

U.S. welcomes Turkey's help on Ukraine grain exports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2022 01:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 01:46 IST
U.S. welcomes Turkey's help on Ukraine grain exports
  • United States

The United States welcomes Turkey's involvement in brokering an agreement to get grain out of Ukraine, John Kirby, the national security spokesman, said Thursday.

The United States is working with allies and partners to get some grain out of Ukraine, exports that have been thwarted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kirby said.

"We certainly welcome Turkey's involvement in trying to broker some kind of arrangement to allow shipping of grain," he said, noting there was a blockade in the Black Sea.

