Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 02:42 IST
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.
Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%, compared with 48% and 27%, respectively, in May.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
