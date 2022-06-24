Left Menu

Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 02:42 IST
Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%, compared with 48% and 27%, respectively, in May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
2
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
3
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022