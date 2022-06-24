Lula's lead over Bolsonaro in Brazil nearly unchanged ahead of elections -poll

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's polling lead over incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was nearly unchanged in June, according to a new survey by pollster Datafolha released on Thursday.

Lula drew 47% support in the opinion poll against Bolsonaro's 28%, compared with 48% and 27%, respectively, in May.

