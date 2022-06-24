Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose Wakefield at by-election

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 08:31 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.

Opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election by a majority of 4,925 votes, winning back a seat that Labour had lost in 2019 for the first time in 90 years.

