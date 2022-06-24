UK PM Johnson's Conservatives lose Wakefield at by-election
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-06-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 08:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives lost the parliamentary seat of Wakefield in northern England on Friday, with voters dealing a blow to the party after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.
Opposition Labour Party candidate Simon Lightwood won the Wakefield by-election by a majority of 4,925 votes, winning back a seat that Labour had lost in 2019 for the first time in 90 years.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Labour Party
- Labour
- Boris Johnson
- England
- Conservatives
- British
- Wakefield
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-England's Southgate says he will not be swayed by criticism
Six women labourers injured after being struck by lightning in Assam
Age to buy cigarettes in England should rise every year, the review says
Leach passed fit to play for England in 2nd test against NZ
European airport labour strife, staff shortages disrupt summer travel