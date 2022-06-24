UK PM Johnson's party loses previously safe parliamentary seat
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost a previously safe parliamentary seat in southern England on Friday, a sign of the depth of voter discontent after months of scandals and a growing cost of living crisis.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Richard Foord, won the Tiverton and Honiton seat by a majority of nearly 6,144 votes, overturning a Conservative majority of more than 24,000 won in 2019.
