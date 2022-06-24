PEPPER COPRA OPENING RATE
Mumbai:- PEPPER COPRA RATES:- BLACK PEPPER READY 540 / 600 GINGER BLEACHED -- GINGER UNBLEACHED 145 COPRA OFFICE ALAPUZHA 8800 COPRA OFFICE KOZIZODE 8600 COPRA RAJAPUR MUMBAI 16200 COPRA EDIBLE MUMBAI 12000 COCHIN COCONUT OIL ---- COCONUT OIL MUMBAI 1900 T.P
