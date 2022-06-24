Left Menu

Iran: Israeli accusation of Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul 'ridiculous'

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 13:55 IST
Iran said on Friday that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid's accusation of an Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Istanbul was "ridiculous" and aimed at damaging Iranian-Turkish relations.

At a news conference in Ankara on Thursday, Lapid thanked his host Turkey for helping abort a suspected Iranian plot against Israelis in Istanbul and said the effort was still underway.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh was quoted in a ministry tweet as saying Lapid's "ridiculous" allegation was a "pre-designed scenario to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries", referring to Turkey and Iran.

