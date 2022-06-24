Germany looking at converting part of Nord Stream 2 for LNG link - Spiegel

The German Economy Ministry is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast, the magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The ministry is looking at possibly expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline, Spiegel added.

