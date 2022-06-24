Tunisian interior ministry confirms threats to president's life -spokesperson
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:58 IST
Tunisia's interior ministry said on Friday it had confirmed information that there are serious threats to the life and safety of President Kais Saied.
The interior ministry had also foiled what it called a "terrorist" attack targeting police forces on Thursday night, a ministry spokesperson added during a news conference.
