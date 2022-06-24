Left Menu

Tunisian interior ministry confirms threats to president's life -spokesperson

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 15:58 IST
Tunisian interior ministry confirms threats to president's life -spokesperson
Kais Saied Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Tunisia

Tunisia's interior ministry said on Friday it had confirmed information that there are serious threats to the life and safety of President Kais Saied.

The interior ministry had also foiled what it called a "terrorist" attack targeting police forces on Thursday night, a ministry spokesperson added during a news conference.

