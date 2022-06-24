Left Menu

Rajasthan: ACB team pelted with stones in Dholpur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Anti-Corruption Bureau team was pelted with stones here when it turned up to arrest a head constable who has been evading arrest in a bribery case for the past year, police said on Friday.

When the ACB team went to the accused's home and took him in custody on Thursday night, his relatives and neighbours pelted it with stones.

ACB Deputy Superintendent Amarchand and two constables suffered injuries in the stone-pelting, Sub-Inspector Ashutosh Kumar said. The Nihalganj police has registered a case against over 30 people in this regard.

''Following a complaint lodged by the ACB, a case has been registered against over 30 people people, including relatives and neighbours of the accused head constable,'' Kumar said.

