Man robbed of over Rs 34 lakh in Delhi's Sarai Rohilla

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:09 IST
A man was allegedly robbed of over Rs 34 lakh by two unidentified people in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Friday.

Police received information about the incident at Sarai Rohilla flyover around 12.50 am on Thursday, they said.

According to police, one Vicky Gupta was carrying Rs 34.17 cash belonging to his employer -- Vijay Rathod -- from his shop to Subzi Mandi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Around 9.30 pm, when he reached the flyover, two people on a two wheeler stopped him and robbed the cash, the DCP said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (criminal act) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarai Rohilla police station and investigation has been initiated, police said.

