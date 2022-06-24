Left Menu

Bulgarian parliament votes to unlock N.Macedonian EU accession talks

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Bulgarian lawmakers gave the government the green light on Friday to approve a European Union membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, a move that may allow its neighbour to start accession talks with the bloc.

Lawmakers voted for the government to lift its veto on the framework, imposed in 2020 over a dispute about history and language, following tweaks in the framework text that would guarantee the rights of ethnic Bulgarians in North Macedonia and commit Skopje to maintaining good relations with Sofia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

