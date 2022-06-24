Left Menu

Man killed over old rivalry in Raj's Nagaur

A 42-year-old man was killed on account of an old rivalry in Rajasthans Nagaur district, police said Friday. The accused fled away from the spot after the incident.A case of murder has been registered against Neta and search to nab him is on, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was killed on account of an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Friday. The incident happened in Dugustau village of the district on Thursday night when a scuffle broke out between Rajendra Neta and Narpat Ram, resulting in the death of the latter, police said, adding that both of them had a criminal past. The accused fled away from the spot after the incident.

A case of murder has been registered against Neta and search to nab him is on, police said. The body has been handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination, they added.

