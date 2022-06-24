Man killed over old rivalry in Raj's Nagaur

A 42-year-old man was killed on account of an old rivalry in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said Friday. The incident happened in Dugustau village of the district on Thursday night when a scuffle broke out between Rajendra Neta and Narpat Ram, resulting in the death of the latter, police said, adding that both of them had a criminal past. The accused fled away from the spot after the incident.

A case of murder has been registered against Neta and search to nab him is on, police said. The body has been handed over to family members after the post-mortem examination, they added.

