Maha: Man held for stabbing, injuring girlfriend in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 16:40 IST
A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and injuring his girlfriend, after she refused to elope with him, in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 7.30 am on Thursday, when the accused Rajesh Bharti accosted the 30-year-old woman who was on her way to work and attacked her with a knife and injured her, the station house officer of Bhiwandi police station said. A case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered against the accused, the official said, adding that a further probe is underway.

