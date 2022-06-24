Left Menu

Rajasthan: BJP MLA seen on tape rebuking Transport Dept officials for corruption

He said truck drivers told him that Transport Department officials recovered money from them without issuing any receipt.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-06-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 17:59 IST
Rajasthan: BJP MLA seen on tape rebuking Transport Dept officials for corruption
  • Country:
  • India

In a purported video that surfaced on social media, a Rajasthan BJP MLA is seen reprimanding Transport Department officials for allegedly extracting money from truck drivers in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district.

The video shows BJP’s Mavli MLA Dharam Narayan Joshi asking for checking pockets of an official, who is seen running away from the spot on the National Highway-79.

Later in a separate video, Joshi said he was going to Udaipur from Jaipur on June 21. About four to five kilometres before Bhilwara, he stopped seeing a long snarl of truck drivers.

''It is a request from the administration and the state government to take strict action against such corrupt officials and suspend them so that innocent truck drivers get relief,'' Joshi said. He said truck drivers told him that Transport Department officials recovered money from them ''without issuing any receipt''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022