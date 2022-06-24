Left Menu

Detroit police discover body of 3-year-old boy in freezer

Officers found the body of a 3-year-old boy inside a freezer in a Detroit home Friday morning, police said.Officers were conducting a welfare check at a westside home when they discovered the body. Police have not provided details about the relationship between the woman and the child, their names or other information.In a brief statement, Chief James White said he would provide an update later Friday.

Officers found the body of a 3-year-old boy inside a freezer in a Detroit home Friday morning, police said.

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a westside home when they discovered the body. It was not immediately clear how long the body had been in the freezer.

A 30-year-old old woman has been arrested. Police have not provided details about the relationship between the woman and the child, their names or other information.

In a brief statement, Chief James White said he would provide an update later Friday.

