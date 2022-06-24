Left Menu

ICC prosecutor aims to reopen Philippines drug war investigation

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:30 IST
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Friday he would seek to reopen an investigation into killings and other suspected rights abuses during former Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs.

The court had suspended the investigation in November at Manila's request.

"After a careful and thorough review of all the information provided by the Philippines, as well as other information available publicly...I have concluded that the deferral requested by the Philippines is not warranted, and that the investigation should resume as quickly as possible," Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement.

