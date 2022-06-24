Left Menu

IAF to participate in tactical leadership programme in Egypt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 20:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force on Friday said it is participating in a month-long tactical leadership programme in Egypt with three Su-30 MKI jets and two C-17 transport aircraft.

It said the exercise provides a unique opportunity to showcase the reach and capability of the IAF against the backdrop of the current geopolitical scenario.

''Indian Air Force would be participating in a tactical leadership programme at Egyptian Air Force Weapon School from Jun 24 to Jul 24 in Egypt (Cairo west Airbase) with three Su-30MKI aircraft, two C-17 aircraft and 57 IAF personnel,'' the IAF said.

''It is a unique exercise with air assets in a large force engagement environment, simulating various conflict scenarios. The exercise is aimed at enhancing defence cooperation between the two countries and exchange of best practices,'' it said in a statement.

The IAF said the programme will also provide an opportunity to showcase the Su-30 MKI manufactured in India and the country's expertise for deeper indigenisation of spares and components.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

