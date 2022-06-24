E-rickshaw driver held for killing woman in Delhi

A 26-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for allegedly killing a woman with whom he was in a relationship, police said on Friday. The police said Ajay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, wanted to get rid of the woman, who was married, as she threatened to implicate him in a false case and was also demanding money. On Thursday, police found the body of the woman who has been strangulated using a scarf at the Mohan Garden area, officials said. The woman, also hailing from UP, was identified. She had come to Delhi a week back to meet her sister-in-law and also joined a factory here as a worker, police said. During investigation, police analyzed footage from CCTV cameras near the spot and the call detail records of the victim. The police then zeroed in on Ajay who was in an illicit relationship with the woman. He was nabbed him from Uttam Nagar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. It was revealed that the accused came in contact with the woman, who was married, last year and since then they were in a relationship, police said. For the last few days, the woman had started demanding money from Ajay and also threatened to implicate him in a false case, they said. Thereafter, the accused made a plan to kill the woman. Last week, she arrived in Delhi to meet her sister-in-law in Mohan Garden. To execute his plan, the accused also came to Delhi, the DCP said. On Wednesday, the accused contacted the woman and asked her for a night out. He picked her from Mohan Garden. At midnight, the accused strangulated her to death using her scarf and fled the spot, police said. He also tried to cover the body with sand. The accused took away her phone along with him, they added.

