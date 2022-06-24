Left Menu

J-K Police reviews security of protected persons in Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-06-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 21:30 IST
J-K Police reviews security of protected persons in Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday reviewed the security of protected persons belonging to Panchayat Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat held a meeting with their personal security officers (PSOs) at district police lines and reviewed the current security scenario, the officials said.

They said necessary briefing and directions were imparted to the PSOs and they were advised to remain with their protectees round the clock.

The PSOs were asked to leave their respective protectees only after a proper reliever was provided to them.

''If any protectee wants to change their personal security guard due to any reason, they may report to branch concerned,'' an officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kharswan

Bodies of woman, 3-year-old daughter found hanging from tree in Seraikela-Kh...

 India
2
Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

 Global
3
Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

Maha: Cop booked for raping woman on false promise of marriage

 India
4
NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

NASA's Curiosity rover sends stunning views from Mars' Gale Crater: See pics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022