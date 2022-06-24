J-K Police reviews security of protected persons in Kishtwar

Police on Friday reviewed the security of protected persons belonging to Panchayat Raj Institutions in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Kishtwar Senior Superintendent of Police Shafqat Hussain Bhat held a meeting with their personal security officers (PSOs) at district police lines and reviewed the current security scenario, the officials said.

They said necessary briefing and directions were imparted to the PSOs and they were advised to remain with their protectees round the clock.

The PSOs were asked to leave their respective protectees only after a proper reliever was provided to them.

''If any protectee wants to change their personal security guard due to any reason, they may report to branch concerned,'' an officer said.

