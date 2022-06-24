Left Menu

Nagpur: Kidnapped four-year-old girl rescued within hours, two arrested

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:04 IST
Police here rescued a four-year-old girl within hours after she was kidnapped and arrested two men, an official said on Friday.

Akash Sonawane (19), one of the arrested accused, worked as a labourer in the same company as the girl's father, he said.

On Thursday night, when the girl was playing outside her home in Bharkas village, Akash allegedly lured her with promise of giving her a chocolate and abducted her, the official said.

Later, Sanket Mahadev Thakre (22), his accomplice, allegedly called the girl's father and demanded a ransom Rs 7 lakh for releasing her.

As the girl's father rushed to the police station and reported the matter to inspector Ashok Koli, he received another call from Akash who allegedly asked him to come to Dongargaon with the cash. Police tracked down the accused's location by tracing the calls and nabbed the duo while rescuing the girl.

MIDC Butibori police are conducting further probe.

