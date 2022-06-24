Left Menu

French Foreign Minister: U.S. Supreme Court's abortion ruling is major setback for human rights

French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna said on Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling on abortion marked a major setback in terms of human rights. "Consternation: the overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court on the right to abortion marks a major setback for fundamental rights.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-06-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • France

"Consternation: the overturning by the U.S. Supreme Court on the right to abortion marks a major setback for fundamental rights. France willl continue to be ready to defend them," wrote Colonna on her Twitter account.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide, handing a momentous victory to Republicans and religious conservatives who want to limit or ban the procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

