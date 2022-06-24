Officials in LG office sharing half-baked info on suspension of officers over corruption: AAP

Delhi Assembly Privilege Committee chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday alleged ''some officials in Lt governor V K Saxena's office'' were trying to mislead people by sharing ''half-baked'' information with media on the recent suspension of some officials over graft charges.

Addressing a press conference, he said the Delhi assembly privilege committee has been probing the graft charges against these officials and since the matter was referred to the panel. But ''some officers in the LG office'' concealed this fact and shared with media information about suspension of these officials by Saxena just to give ''a different spin'' to the story.

Without naming anyone, Bharadwaj asked ''such officials'' in the Lt Governor's office to refrain from indulging in such ''mischief'', keeping in mind that the Privilege Committee of the Assembly is still seized with the matter and its probe is on.

According to sources, Lt Governor on June 21 suspended two sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and a deputy secretary at the chief minister's office for their alleged involvement in illegal transfer of evacuee properties to private entities between 2015 and 2021.

The Lt Governor also sent his recommendation to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for the suspension of an additional district magistrate in connection with the alleged scam.

Reacting to the media reports on the action against the four officials, Bharadwaj, who is also the AAP's chief spokesperson, said, ''The LG office did not tell the media the reasons why they have been suspended. Some officer in the LG office is doing such mischief. They are manipulating news by concealing information.'' Efforts have been made to projected as if deputy secretary was suspended by the LG for some irregularities during his tenure in the chief minister's office, but the fact is the action was taken on allegations that he transferred government property to private entities in violation of law during his previous posting as an SDM in Delhi, Bharadwaj said.

''The officials in LG office are deliberately manipulating news by concealing information, sharing half-baked information with media,'' he said.

Bharadwaj said the matter pertains to illegal transfer of government land worth Rs 500 crore to private entities in Jhangola village of North Delhi.

''I was the first person to raise this matter in Assembly. Then, it was referred to Privileges Committee by the Speaker, and the committee has been been investigating the matter since January.” he said.

