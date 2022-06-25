Left Menu

SFI says protest march to Rahul Gandhi office without permission of state committee

Panned by the Congress for vandalism at its leader Rahul Gandhis Wayanad office, the SFI Friday denounced the violent protest allegedly by its members and said the march by its district unit did not have the permission from the state committee.

  • Country:
  • India

Panned by the Congress for vandalism at its leader Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, the SFI Friday denounced the violent protest allegedly by its members and said the march by its district unit did not have the permission from the state committee. SFI state president K Anusree and state secretary P M Arsho said in a statement stern action will be taken against the organisers of the march. The Congress Friday condemned the attack on Gandhi's office, blaming it on ''SFI goons''. The protest march of the SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), turned violent after a group of protestors allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member's office and vandalised it. In a statement late Friday, the SFI said it had not taken any decision to protest against the buffer zone issue and the march to Gandhi's office was carried out without the permission of its state committee.

''The protest march against the office of Rahul Gandhi was unacceptable and stern action will be taken against those who led the march,'' the SFI said. Anusree and Arsho said in the statement the protest march organised by the district committee was not with the approval of SFI's state committee. They denounced the agitation. Hours after the incident, the Kerala government ordered a high-level probe by an ADGP rank officer and suspended Kalpetta DySP pending enquiry.

