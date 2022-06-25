Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers - army
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday.
Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday. Palestinian officials said a 16-year-old had been killed.
The army said a number of suspects had hurled rocks "endangering civilians" who were driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah. "Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort," it added.
The mayor of Silwad, a Palestinian village nearby, said residents had "announced a general strike in the village denouncing this crime".
