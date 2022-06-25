Left Menu

Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian who threw rocks at drivers - army

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday.

Reuters | Ramallah | Updated: 25-06-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 12:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Palestinian Territory

Israeli soldiers shot and killed a Palestinian who was among a group that refused to stop throwing rocks at passing drivers on a road in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli army said on Saturday. Palestinian officials said a 16-year-old had been killed.

The army said a number of suspects had hurled rocks "endangering civilians" who were driving on a main road near the city of Ramallah. "Soldiers at the scene operated to stop the suspects in accordance with standard operating procedures, using live fire as a last resort," it added.

The mayor of Silwad, a Palestinian village nearby, said residents had "announced a general strike in the village denouncing this crime".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

