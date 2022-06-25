Left Menu

Explosive seizure case: NIA conducts raids at 5 places in Mizoram

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at five locations in Mizoram in connection with the recovery of 2,421.12 kgs of explosives, including 1,000 detonators, and other things from a vehicle in the state in January this year, the agency said on Saturday. The raids were carried out in the Aizwal, Champai and Kolasib districts of Mizoram on Friday.

The case is related to the recovery of 2,421.12 kgs of explosives including 1,000 detonators, 4,500 metres of detonating fuse, and Indian and Myanmarese currency from a vehicle in the Zawngling area under the Tipa Police Station area in Mizoram. The said consignment was meant for a Myanmar-based outfit Chin National Front (CNF), which was in the process of accumulating arms and ammunition for resisting the government of Myanmar.

The case was initially registered on January 21 at Tipa Police Station in Mizoram's Saiha district and was re-registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on March 21. The NIA has claimed to seize digital devices and incriminating documents during the searches. (ANI)

