Peddler held in UP town with drugs worth Rs 40 lakh

A woman, allegedly a drug peddler, has been arrested with contraband worth Rs 40 Lakh in her possession, police here said on Saturday. ''Sonam, a drug peddler, was arrested Friday night by our team from near a graveyard in Dada Pir area. The police team recovered 395 grams of smack from her possession which is estimated to be worth Rs 40 Lakh,'' Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Saharanpur, Akash Tomar said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been lodged against her, he said.

The arrest was made under an ongoing drive against drug smugglers in the district. ''A police team is interrogating the woman to ascertain the course from where she got hold of the drug and the people she intended to supply it to,'' the SSP said.

