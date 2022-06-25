Assam CM congratulates Kokrajhar Police for seizing 447 kg ganja

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday congratulated the Kokrajhar Police for seizing 447 kg ganja and apprehending two persons. He also lauded the role of state police in curbing the drug menace. Taking to Twitter, Sarma said, "In a recent operation, Kokrajhar Police seized 447 kg ganja and apprehended two accused from another state. Great work Assam Police. With your continued efforts, we have come a long way in our drive to combat the drug menace. Keep it up!."

Earlier in June, Assam police seized 1,480 kilograms of Ganja from a goods carrier and apprehended its driver, police said. Last month, the Assam police seized 1,183 kg of ganja from a truck in the Karimganj district along the Assam-Tripura border and arrested two persons including the driver. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)