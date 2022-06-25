Left Menu

Ukraine already using U.S.-supplied rocket systems in conflict - top general

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-06-2022
U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems are already working and hitting targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine, the country's top general said on Saturday.

"Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine skillfully hit certain targets - military targets of the enemy on our, Ukrainian, territory," Chief of Ukraine's General Staff Valeriy Zaluzhnyi wrote on the Telegram app.

