Adi Kailash Yatra: Pilgrim dies of cardiac arrest

A woman pilgrim from Maharashtra, part of the 11th batch of Adi Kailash yatra, died of cardiac arrest at Gunji camp on her way back, police said on Saturday.

''Sheetal Ramesh Kadam (57), wife of Ramesh Dattatreya Kadam, a resident of Pune, Maharastra, complained of uneasiness after returning to Gunji camp along with her husband on Friday night. She died even before medical help could reach her,'' Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Lokeshwar Singh said.

The couple was part of the 11th batch of Adi Kailash pilgrims. It had completed the trip to Adi Kailash and the batch was preparing to visit Om Parvat the next day, he said.

