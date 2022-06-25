Russian forces occupy all of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk - mayor

The mayor of Sievierodonetsk said Russian forces had fully occupied the strategic frontline city in eastern Ukraine after weeks of fighting and bombardment.

"The city is now under the full occupation of Russia. They are trying to establish their own order, as far as I know they have appointed some kind of commandant," Mayor Oleksandr Stryuk said on national television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)