Youth ambassadors needed to fight human trafficking: Telangana women panel chief

Several women and children become victims of human trafficking and the youth should serve as brand ambassadors to create awareness in combating this menace, Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said on Saturday.

''Human trafficking is a growing concern in the world after the supply of drugs and weapons. It is painful that majority of women and children are victims of human trafficking,'' Reddy said in a statement.

Pretending to be in love with women, believing in job opportunities, unemployment, subjugation of divorced women, illiteracy of women living alone, opportunities of getting a break in movies, etc. are the main reasons for human trafficking, she said.

Stating that there is an urgent need to curb this menace, Reddy called on the youth to come forward as brand ambassadors in creating awareness and educating people.

Government organisations as well as civic bodies and voluntary service organisations play a key role, she added.

Women's helpline number 181 and Women's Commission WhatsApp number 9490555533, and Childline number 1098 are in place and one can call these numbers with regard to human trafficking, she said.

Reddy was in the national capital to participate in an awareness seminar on 'Human Trafficking' jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

