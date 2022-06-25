Left Menu

Youth ambassadors needed to fight human trafficking: Telangana women panel chief

Several women and children become victims of human trafficking and the youth should serve as brand ambassadors to create awareness in combating this menace, Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said on Saturday.Human trafficking is a growing concern in the world after the supply of drugs and weapons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:42 IST
Youth ambassadors needed to fight human trafficking: Telangana women panel chief
  • Country:
  • India

Several women and children become victims of human trafficking and the youth should serve as brand ambassadors to create awareness in combating this menace, Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Lakshma Reddy said on Saturday.

''Human trafficking is a growing concern in the world after the supply of drugs and weapons. It is painful that majority of women and children are victims of human trafficking,'' Reddy said in a statement.

Pretending to be in love with women, believing in job opportunities, unemployment, subjugation of divorced women, illiteracy of women living alone, opportunities of getting a break in movies, etc. are the main reasons for human trafficking, she said.

Stating that there is an urgent need to curb this menace, Reddy called on the youth to come forward as brand ambassadors in creating awareness and educating people.

Government organisations as well as civic bodies and voluntary service organisations play a key role, she added.

Women's helpline number 181 and Women's Commission WhatsApp number 9490555533, and Childline number 1098 are in place and one can call these numbers with regard to human trafficking, she said.

Reddy was in the national capital to participate in an awareness seminar on 'Human Trafficking' jointly organised by the National Commission for Women and the Bureau of Police Research and Development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022